Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to interact with YSRCP cadre from August 4

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR August 03, 2022 21:35 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:36 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will start interacting with the YSRCP cadres from various constituencies, beginning Thursday.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would also meet Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and about 50 party cadres from each constituency.

Interestingly, he chose Kuppam Assembly constituency, represented by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, to be covered on the first day (August 3). The YSRCP has won all local body elections held in Kuppam since 2019.

The direct interaction with the party cadre comes amid criticisms from both within and outside the party that the YSRCP leadership is inaccessible to the party cadres.

However, sources in the party dismiss the criticism, claiming that no other leader in Andhra Pradesh has been so close to the people as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is.

Ever since the untimely demise of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a series of mass contact programmes, beginning with the Odarpu Yatra in 2010. He also undertook the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in early 2019.

The 3,648-km padayatra that began at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district in November 2017 and culminated at Ichchapuram in January 2019 is claimed to be the longest padayatra taken out by any leader in the country. During the padayatra, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent his nights in makeshift tents and covered at least 15 km daily.

Soon after assuming the office, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy began ushering in a series of reforms in administration and launched many welfare schemes.

With the next elections two years away, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a series of mass contact programmes including ‘Gadapa Gadapa ki Mana Prabhuthvam’ as part of which YSRCP MLAs and corporators are visiting every household in their respective constituency.

