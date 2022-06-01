Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to inaugurate waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet on June 6

The 15 MW Jindal facility will source solid waste from eight Urban Local Bodies

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 15 MW waste-to-energy plant set up by Jindal at Naidupet on June 6.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil a pylon and address a meeting at the plant.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited the plant and reviewed the arrangements. The GMC, along with the A.P. Greening and Beautification Corporation, is making arrangements for beautification and avenue plantation.

The waste-to-energy plant is unique in the PPP mode as the company had entered into an MoU with eight Urban Local Bodies, including the GMC, for provision of solid waste to the plant.

Guntur generates 420 tonne of garbage every day, which is collected and moved to the dump at Naidupet, located 17 km away. There are over 2,000 sanitary personnel, including 1,637 private / contract / outsourcing employees, involved in the exercise.

Bio-mining plant

The GMC is also planning to set up a bio-mining plant on a pilot basis as per the norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). With a capacity of 50,000 tonne, the plant is designed to convert biodegradable solid waste into energy.