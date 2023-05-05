Andhra Pradesh: Jagan targeting TDP BC leaders for questioning about Ava land scandal, says Chandrababu Naidu 

May 05, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was targeting party leaders in Rajamahendravaram as they were questioning about the Ava land scandal and the irregularities in the city development works.

Addressing the media along with party MLA Adireddi Bhavani here, Mr. Naidu said, “Our preparations for Mahanadu to be held in Rajamahendravaram this month-end is also a factor to target the TDP leaders.”

That was the reason why Ms. Bhavani’s husband and TDP State secretary Adireddi Srinivas (Vasu) and Adireddi Appa Rao had been arrested in the chit fund case. These arrests were part of threatening the TDP leaders, Mr. Naidu added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu and party State president K. Atchannaidu met Srinivas and Appa Rao in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison by obtaining permission for the meeting under ‘Mulakhat’ facility.

“We see the arrests as an attempt to threaten TDP leaders belonging to the Backward Classes. In the chit fund business, the Adireddi family’s total annual turnover is estimated to be around ₹100 crore. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to take on the small traders and business families who built their businesses brick by brick,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Scores of people gathered at the jail. It is evident that they are with the TDP and its fight against the issues of the people,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Nidu appealed to the partymen to be bold to pursue the issues of the people and wage a battle.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Srikakulam MP and brother of Ms. Bhavani, and other senior leaders were present.