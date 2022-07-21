Andhra Pradesh: Jagan stresses on effective monitoring and reporting of SDGs

Welfare schemes being provided on saturation basis transparently through DBT every year, he asserts

Welfare schemes being provided on saturation basis transparently through DBT every year, he asserts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need for effective reporting and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the district level in the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at a review meeting with the officials concerned about the SDGs, at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday.

The State government got an opportunity to bag the top place in the country by competing at the national level. This was not the case in the past, as there were not many schemes provided to the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and added that without proper reporting and monitoring, there would be no use even if development works were taken up.

For the first time in the country, the welfare schemes were being provided on a saturation basis, transparently through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme every year, he said.

He asked the Collectors to take up the responsibility of monitoring the SDG report every month and told the Heads of the Departments to supervise it as a continuous process.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in the health, education and agricultural sectors, the Chief Minister said a majority of the welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi, Sampoornaposhana, Gorumudda, Temple Management System, School Maintenance Fund were not reported up to the mark.

He stressed that standard operating procedures related to the SDGs be followed and directed the authorities to update comprehensive information related to SDGs.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to achieve 100% SDG targets in the education sector, and stated that a meeting should be held twice a month under the supervision of the Chief Secretary, for the next three months.

‘Set up IT Hub in Vizag’

He also directed the authorities to set up an IT Hub in Visakhapatnam with all modern amenities, and asked them to prepare an action plan.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, HODs of various departments and other officials were present.