Andhra Pradesh: Jagan sounds the poll bugle

CM gives a road map to party leaders to gear up for elections

While giving a clear roadmap for the party aiming to come back into power in the next elections , Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party leaders and cadre across the State to get in direct contact with people from May.

“We are changing the gear completely from May this year. Hope is always stronger than reality, but we see that the present reality is definitely stronger than hope. We have delivered on all promises made before elections and this reality should make us confident and strong as we seek people ‘s blessings. Every MLA should go to people with a letter explaining about the welfare schemes, the details in the manifesto and details of Nadu-Needu scheme,” Mr. Jagan said addressing a meeting of Cabinet Ministers, regional coordinators and district unit chiefs at the camp office in Tadepalli.

“When we have done so well, we should expect not just to retain 151 seats, but to win all 175 seats. Why not? No government either at State or Centre has ensured direct benefit transfer of ₹1.40 lakh crore in three years, and this year we will ensure another ₹50,000 is directed credited into bank accounts of beneficiaries. We have shown in action what affirmative social justice can do to empower people from weaker sections,” the YSR Congress Party president said.

Mr. Jagan the party MLAs, district chiefs and Ministers should visit ward/village secretariats at least 10 times every month. Soon after that, they should form booth committees with 50% women and the other 50 per cent comprising party cadres from BC,ST, ST and minorities.

“Women should be given more priority as all our welfare schemes are targeted to empower women. It is proven that women manage finances better, and no leakage takes place and that is the reason, women should be included in booth committees.,” he said.

Mr. Jagan reiterated that the party was fighting a multi-pronged battle against the Opposition parties and the “yellow media” and called upon the party men to make extensive use of social media. Social media warriors should be encouraged at district level, he said.

On the role of Ministers, regional coordinators and district chiefs, Mr. Jagan clearly defined the roles and said that district chiefs would come back as Ministers after winning the elections and this shuffling would continue. The district chiefs would be given a Cabinet Minister protocol. The Ministers , who had been newly appointed, should also work with party cadre and should be accessible to people, he said.

Further, he said that the main intention behind the programmes was to convey the good initiatives taken in the last three years, including the promises given and those implemented by the current government. He said that people themselves would be marking questionnaires and rate the governance, as well as the MLAs.