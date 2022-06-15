Andhra Pradesh: Jagan showering ‘false love’ on Dalits, says TDP leader

‘Attempts are being made to save YSRCP MLC from murder case’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Ananda Babu has accused the YSRCP leaders of dividing the people along the caste lines for political advantage.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is showering false love on the Dalits,” he told the media on Wednesday and alleged that the Chief Minister uttered lies during his visit to Chennekothapalli in Anantapur district.

“The Dalits are coming under vicious attacks by the YSRCP leaders across the State. It is known how YSRCP MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar enacted a 48-hour-long drama after killing his driver, a Dalit,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Ananda Babu questioned the rationale behind giving a ‘royal treatment’ to the YSRCP MLC in jail.

“In a shameless manner, a YSRCP MLA held palaabhishekam for the MLC who is facing murder charges. The suspension of the YSRCP MLC appears fake, considering how YSRCP MLA N. Dhanalakshmi met him in jail. The government is trying to save the MLC who was suspended only to placate the angry Dalit associations and the opposition parties,” alleged Mr. Anand Babu.