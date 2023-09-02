Andhra Pradesh: Jagan, Sharmila pay tributes to YSR separately at Idupulapaya

September 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila paid tributes separately to their father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary, at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on September 2.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Kadapa airport at 11.30 a.m. and reached Idupulapaya by helicopter. He was accompanied by his wife Bharati and mother Vijayalakshmi, and senior YSRCP leaders and government officials.

Special prayers were organised at the local church at Pulivendula to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media after offering her prayers at the YSR Ghat in the morning, Ms. Sharmila recalled the late leader’s services to downtrodden.

“Soon after my father’s death in a chopper crash, more than 700 people across the unified State died of heart attack, unable to bear the loss. I shall remember the love of the families and their sacrifices,” Ms. Sharmila said.

She further said that YSR, by virtue of his women-centric welfare schemes, had etched a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people.

“YSR was one and the only leader who waived the power bill arrears of farmers and signed the file introducing free power to farmers in the country,” she said.

When asked when she would be merging her party with the Congress, Ms. Sharmila said that it was not the occasion to speak about the issue.

