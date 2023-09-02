HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan, Sharmila pay tributes to YSR separately at Idupulapaya

YSR, by virtue of his women-centric welfare schemes, had etched a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people, says Sharmila; special prayers organised at a church at Pulivendula to mark the occasion

September 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila paid tributes separately to their father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary, at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on September 2.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Kadapa airport at 11.30 a.m. and reached Idupulapaya by helicopter. He was accompanied by his wife Bharati and mother Vijayalakshmi, and senior YSRCP leaders and government officials.

Special prayers were organised at the local church at Pulivendula to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media after offering her prayers at the YSR Ghat in the morning, Ms. Sharmila recalled the late leader’s services to downtrodden.

“Soon after my father’s death in a chopper crash, more than 700 people across the unified State died of heart attack, unable to bear the loss. I shall remember the love of the families and their sacrifices,” Ms. Sharmila said.

She further said that YSR, by virtue of his women-centric welfare schemes, had etched a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people.

“YSR was one and the only leader who waived the power bill arrears of farmers and signed the file introducing free power to farmers in the country,” she said.

When asked when she would be merging her party with the Congress, Ms. Sharmila said that it was not the occasion to speak about the issue.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.