Andhra Pradesh: Jagan sets July 15 as deadline for repairing pothole-filled roads

Arrange photo galleries showcasing road repair works taken up in the last one year, Chief Minister tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the construction and maintenance of roads, at his Camp Office on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Roads and Buildings and Municipal Administration departments to ensure that all the potholes in the limits of the municipal corporations and municipalities should be repaired and re-carpeted by July 15.

He has also directed the departments that photo galleries of road repairs carried out in the last one year be displayed prominently.

During a review meeting on construction and maintenance of roads at his Camp Office here on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to expedite works on construction of roads, bridges, RoBs, and flyovers on priority basis.

“Construction of new bridges in the Cyclone Nivar affected areas should be taken up on priority basis. Officials should prepare an action plan for maintenance of panchayat roads. Also, focus on construction and repair of roads under the Tribal Welfare Department,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said conspiracies were being hatched to prevent development work in the State. The opposition parties were working with an agenda to stop financial aid from the Centre and drag the government into legal tangles, he alleged.

“Despite all odds, the State government is moving forward and completing all the development works on priority without any payment dues,” the Chief Minister said.

The officials informed that the government had spent ₹2,205 crore towards 1,168 repair works and special works under the R&B Department, of which 675 works had been completed and 491 were in progress.

Under NIDA-1, a total of 233 works were being carried out with an expenditure of ₹2,479.61 crore. Under the Panchayat Raj Department, 1,843 roads were being constructed at a cost of ₹1,072.92 crore. Besides, the government was also taking up repair works in a stretch of 4,635 km, they said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Muthyala Naidu; Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh; Minister for Roads and Buildings D. Ramalingeswara Rao; Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; MAUD Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi; R&B Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu; Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande; Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar; and Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana were among others present.