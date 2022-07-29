Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan sanctions ₹292 crore for Yeleru Reservoir Project 

Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu welcoming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Friday.
T. Appala Naidu GOLLAPROLU (KAKINADA) July 29, 2022 19:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:19 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sanctioned ₹292 crore to complete the two-stage Yeleru Reservoir Project (YRP) across the Yeleru river, at Yeleswaram village in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

According to the Water Resources Department, the YRP provides water to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and also irrigates more than 2.2 lakh acres in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. The two-phase project will have a storage capacity of 24.10 tmc ft of water.

Addressing the gathering here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “A sum of ₹142 crore will be spent to complete the pending 40% modernisation works in the first phase and ₹150 crore for the second phase of the project.”

The second phase is expected to irrigate more than 1.55 lakh acres in the Godavari and Visakhapatnam regions.

Proposed during the term of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the modernisation of the YRP project was halted due to lack of financial allocation.

Earlier, Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu apprised the Chief Minister on the status of and need for completing the YRP project.

₹40 crore for civic bodies

On Mr. Dorababu’s request, the Chief Minister also sanctioned ₹40 crore for the development of the Gollaprolu and Pithapuram civic bodies.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the amount.

