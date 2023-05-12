ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan planning to go for early elections due to financial crisis in State, says Chandrababu Naidu

May 12, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Tanuku (West Godavari)

The TDP national president threatens to launch ‘chalo Tadepalli’ if the government does not reach out to the farmers in distress due to recent rains within one week

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during the ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ in Tanuku Assembly segment in West Godavari district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was thinking about early Assembly elections due to the financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after undertaking a 12-km padayatra from Iragavaram to Tanuku town as part of the ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ on Friday.

Addressing a gathering here, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is abusing me verbally. He is preparing for early Assembly elections due to the financial crisis in the State that is steeped in a debt of ₹10 lakh crore.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister is accusing me of not spending on welfare. The TDP has the history of creating wealth, which is a must to increase income. Only then anyone can afford to spend on welfare,” he observed.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “class war” remark, Mr. Naidu said, “Being the richest Chief Minister in India, you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) cannot be a representative of the poor. We are waging the war against corruption.”

Mr. Naidu said he would adopt the ‘P4 formula’ if voted to power in 2024.

“Earlier, my formula of Public Private Partnership (PPP) was adopted across the country. Now, I would like to propose the P4 formula — People, Prabhutwam (government), Private, Partnership. This has the potential to uplift the poor,” he said.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a mess of the Polavaram irrigation project, Mr. Naidu said, “Nobody knows when the Polavaram project will be commissioned. The linking of the Godavari and the Krishna has been completed. The linking of other rivers, including Vamsadhara and Penna, would have been completed had the TDP come to power again in 2019.”

Giving an ultimatum to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay compensation to the farmers who suffered crop loss due to rains within one week, Mr. Naidu said, “If need be, Chalo Tadepalli will be planned if the government chooses to remain silent on our demand.”

TDP State president K. Atchnnaidu and other senior leaders accompanied Mr. Naidu during the ‘Rythu Poru Bata’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US