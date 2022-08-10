Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan orders revamp of welfare hostels

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR August 10, 2022 19:53 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:53 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare an action plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) to revamp the welfare hostels.

During a review on the infrastructure in the SC, ST, OBC, and Minority gurukul schools being revamped under the Nadu-Nedu, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for maintaining quality and not quantity.

“Improve the existing hostels by increasing the monthly maintenance fund. Put yourself in their shoes while revisiting the numbers. Be empathetic and focus on the qualitative part. By next year, we should be able to move from the rented hostels into permanent buildings and fill all the warden/helper positions immediately. Involve the family doctor in the hostels by connecting them with the nearby PHC. Doctors should visit the hostel on a monthly basis,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I had personally visited many hostels and I am determined to change them to provide better facilities to the children. We have developed schools in the first phase under Nadu-Nedu and work is under way for constructing additional classrooms. Similar approach should be adopted for development of welfare hostels and gurukuls,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the budgetary allocations should be increased and directed the officials to prepare an estimate for providing hygienic conditions in the welfare hostels.

Ministers Ch Venu Gopala Krishna (I&PR) and M. Ngarjuna (Social Welfare); Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawath; BC Welfare Secretary B. Jayalakshmi; Social Welfare Secretary M.M. Nayak; Minorities Secretary AMD Imtiyaz; and Tribal Welfare Director M. Jahnavi were present.

