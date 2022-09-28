Andhra Pradesh: Jagan never mounted pressure on KCR to sort out pending issues, alleges GVL

‘Chief Ministers of A.P. and Telangana lack seriousness to reach an amicable settlement’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 28, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will be forced to sort out pending issues with Andhra Pradesh with the desired sense of urgency if its Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy mounts pressure on him, according to BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

“If KCR does not come forward to resolve the issues, it will be a loss to him during the elections as the interests of a huge number of settlers (people of A.P. settled in Telangana) will be harmed,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy never mounted pressure on the Telangana government due to his personal compulsions, Mr. Narasimha Rao observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Chief Ministers could have broken the deadlock by sitting across the table, but they apparently lacked the seriousness to reach an amicable settlement of the issues.

He insisted that the two States cooperated with each other to resolve the bilateral issues as the role of the Central government was limited.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, a dispute resolution committee set up by the Centre met several times as the issues had to be resolved in a constitutional framework, he said.

“As the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh that bore the brunt of bifurcation, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should have fought for the State’s legitimate claims,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app