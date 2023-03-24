Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s days as Chief Minister are numbered, says Chandrababu Naidu

March 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The victory of TDP-supported candidate in the Legislative Council election under MLA quota with 23 votes on March 23, 2023, is nothing but God’s script, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after welcoming the president of the YSRCP Seva Dal Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and his followers into the TDP, at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, near here, on Friday.

Mr. Naidu said that the days of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister were numbered, as people would no longer repose they faith in him.

“It is the nature of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to deceive those who trust him. When a service-minded leader like Mr. Giridhar Reddy cannot continue in the YSRCP, how can a common party activist continue in it?” Mr. Naidu asked.

The TDP had emerged victorious in the MCL graduates constituency elections too, he said. The party had won even in the home constituency of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he recalled.

The YSRCP leaders had said that the TDP was not qualified to even contest the MLC election under MLA quota, Mr. Naidu said.

“The graduates have already revolted against the government. Now, a few ruling party MLAs have shown their dissent. It is only a small blow, but a tsunami is ahead,” Mr. Naidu said, and added that “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will certainly not win the next elections.”

Mr. Giridhar Reddy, who is also brother of suspended YSRCP MLA (Nellore Rural) Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, said the TDP would win all the 10 Assembly seats in Nellore. “The State badly needs the leadership of Mr. Naidu,” he said, and added that he joined the TDP only after taking the advice of his followers.