Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy to address party leaders on April 3

March 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party founder-president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting party MLAs, Ministers, regional coordinators, and important leaders on April 3.

As it will be the first such meeting after the Budget session of the Legislature and the MLC elections, the ruling party cadres are expecting proper guidance from the Chief Minister on the way forward.

The meeting also assumes significance as it will be held in the backdrop of the unexpected setback the party suffered in the recent MLC elections to the graduates constituencies and under MLA quota, in which the ruling YSRCP lost seats to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Following the defeat, the party had suspended four of its MLAs — Vundavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy — holding them responsible for the debacle in the MLC elections under MLA quota.

The party leaders also hope that the Chief Minister will share details of his meetings with the Prime Minister and a few Union Ministers during his visits to the national capital twice in a span of a couple of weeks.

It is also hoped that the Chief Minister will review the progress of the ongoing ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, a public outreach programme.

The Chief Minister is also likely to discuss about the role of the recently appointed ‘Gruhasaradhulu’ at the village and ward levels.