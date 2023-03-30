HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy to address party leaders on April 3

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent reverses the ruling YSRCP suffered in the MLC elections to the graduates constituencies and under MLA quota

March 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSR Congress Party founder-president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting party MLAs, Ministers, regional coordinators, and important leaders on April 3.

As it will be the first such meeting after the Budget session of the Legislature and the MLC elections, the ruling party cadres are expecting proper guidance from the Chief Minister on the way forward.

The meeting also assumes significance as it will be held in the backdrop of the unexpected setback the party suffered in the recent MLC elections to the graduates constituencies and under MLA quota, in which the ruling YSRCP lost seats to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Following the defeat, the party had suspended four of its MLAs — Vundavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy — holding them responsible for the debacle in the MLC elections under MLA quota.

The party leaders also hope that the Chief Minister will share details of his meetings with the Prime Minister and a few Union Ministers during his visits to the national capital twice in a span of a couple of weeks.

It is also hoped that the Chief Minister will review the progress of the ongoing ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, a public outreach programme.

The Chief Minister is also likely to discuss about the role of the recently appointed ‘Gruhasaradhulu’ at the village and ward levels.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.