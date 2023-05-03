ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy says he has the blessings of 1.5 crore families

May 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

I have provided corruption-free, clean and effective administration, and I can confidently go to the people as almost all families have benefited from welfare schemes, says the Chief Minister

K Srinivasa Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting after laying stone for the international airport at Bhogapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said he had the blessings of 1.5 crore people as his government was effectively implementing welfare schemes.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I have provided corruption-free, clean and effective administration.”

The Chief Minister said he would go to the people confidently as almost all families could get the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said the previous government had never done social justice to the people.

“The TDP and a few media houses are slinging mud as they are unable to digest the image of the government,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US