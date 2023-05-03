HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy says he has the blessings of 1.5 crore people

I have provided corruption-free, clean and effective administration, and I can confidently go to the people as almost all families have benefited from welfare schemes, says the Chief Minister

May 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting after laying stone for the international airport at Bhogapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said he had the blessings of 1.5 crore people as his government was effectively implementing welfare schemes.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I have provided corruption-free, clean and effective administration.”

The Chief Minister said he would go to the people confidently as almost all families could get the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Coming down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said the previous government had never done social justice to the people.

“The TDP and a few media houses are slinging mud as they are unable to digest the image of the government,” the Chief Minister said.

