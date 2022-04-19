Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Vizag

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived at the airport here on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Ministers B. Mutyala Naidu and P. Rajanna Dora; IT Minister G. Amarnath; R&B Minister D. Ramalingeswara Rao; Members of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana, G. Madhavi and B.V. Satyavathi; former Ministers M. Srinivasa Rao, D and Krishna Das; MLCs Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav and V. Kalyani; legislators K. Dharmasri, T. Nagireddy and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar; Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari; ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra; District Collector A. Mallikarjuna; Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth; and Joint Collector Viswanathan were among those who received the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister held a brief meeting with the people’s representatives who came to meet him at the airport.

Meets Haryana CM

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy later went to the Wellness Resort at Rushikonda, where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had been staying for the past few days, and presented him a shawl, a bouquet, and a photo frame of Lord Venkateswara.