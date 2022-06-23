Andhra Pradesh: Jagan lays stone for several industrial units

At the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, the Chief Minister opened a TV panel unit of the TCL Group

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going round the Sunny Opotech’s unit in Srikalahasti constituency after inaugurating it on Thursday.

An industrial revolution of sorts has been set in motion in the Srikalahasti constituency of the newly-formed Tirupati district, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating a few industrial units and laying foundation stone for a slew of facilities on Thursday.

Accompanied by MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy, the Chief Minister reached Inagaluru village to lay stone for Hilltop SEZ Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. (Apache group), an exclusive supplier to globally reputed Adidas brand.

The group will pump in investment to the tune of ₹800 crore to provide 10,000 jobs. The first Apache unit was established in 2006 near Tada and the second in Pulivendula, followed by the third in Srikalahasti.

The Chief Minister later reached the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-II (EMC) in Renigunta, where he inaugurated the TV panel unit of TCL Group, which came up with an outlay of ₹1,230 crore.

Foxlink facility

Later, he inaugurated Sunny Opotech’s camera modules manufacturing unit, which would provide employment to 1,200 people with an investment of ₹280 crore, and the Foxlink unit that was set to bring in ₹1,050 crore investment to provide 1,200 local jobs.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the stone for the ₹108-crore Dixon Technologies unit and virtually launched the Ongole-based Techbulls software company, a conglomerate of 20 start-ups, that aims at providing 800 skilled jobs.

Minister for Industries G. Amarnath, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy were present.