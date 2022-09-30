Andhra Pradesh: Jagan launches ‘Kalyanamasthu’, and ‘Shadi Tofa’ schemes

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the websites on ‘YSR Kalyanamastu’ and ‘YSR Shadi Thofa’, at his camp office on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shadi Tofa’ schemes that would come into effect from October 1.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched the website pertaining to these schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the schemes would help in preventing child marriages and school dropouts as the eligibility for the schemes was 18 years for the bride and 21 years for the bridegroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The schemes are a part of the educational reforms. They come with a rider. The beneficiaries must pass at least Class X to avail of the scheme. Applications can be submitted at the village and ward secretariats for availing of the scheme within 60 days of the marriage. The amount will be credited once in quarter,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme would help SC, ST, BC, Minorities, and construction workers.

The previous government stopped such a scheme in 2018 and kept arrears of ₹68.68 crore pending to 17,709 beneficiaries, he said.

“The previous government had announced ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 to the SCs and STs. But we are giving ₹1 lakh. For inter-caste marriages, it was ₹75,000 earlier for these communities. This amount has now been increased to ₹1.2 lakh,” he said.

For the BCs, while the previous government had paid ₹30,000, we paid ₹50,000. For inter-caste marriages, the amount was increased ₹75,000 from ₹50,000, the Chief Minister said.

For Minorities, the amount was doubled to ₹1 lakh. For the differently-abled persons, it was increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh. For the construction workers, the amount was increased to ₹40,000 from ₹20,000, he said.

“The government has been taking revolutionary steps to promote education. Schemes such as Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshana, Goru Muddha, Vidyakanuka, English medium, CBSE syllabus, Byjus pact, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and job-oriented curriculum are a part of this,” he said.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Ward and Village Secretariats’ Special Chief Secretary Ajaya Kallam, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, BC Welfare Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, and Village and Ward Secretariats Director S.S. Mohan were present.