Andhra Pradesh: Jagan is unnerved by success of Yuva Galam padayatra, says TDP leader Atchannaidu

September 06, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that the party cadres participating in national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra are being implicated in false cases, and constant attempts are being made by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to create disturbances.

In fact, miscreants were resorting to physical attacks, posing a threat to Mr. Lokesh’s security, Mr. Atchannaidu said in a press release on September 6 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently on a visit to London, was apparently perturbed by Mr. Lokesh’s campaign, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was common knowledge that false cases were being booked on the TDP leaders and activists at the behest of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose vengeful attitude was quite evident, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged.

Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra was getting tremendous response from the people, which was not to the liking of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party, he added.

“The TDP will not spare the YSRCP leaders and their goons who are bent on foiling Mr. Lokesh’s walkathon. It will file private cases against the derelict policemen,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.