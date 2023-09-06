ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan is unnerved by success of Yuva Galam padayatra, says TDP leader Atchannaidu

September 06, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vengeful attitude of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is evident from the way the TDP cadres participating in Lokesh’s walkathon are implicated in false cases, alleges party State president Atchannaidu

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that the party cadres participating in national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra are being implicated in false cases, and constant attempts are being made by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to create disturbances.

In fact, miscreants were resorting to physical attacks, posing a threat to Mr. Lokesh’s security, Mr. Atchannaidu said in a press release on September 6 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently on a visit to London, was apparently perturbed by Mr. Lokesh’s campaign, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was common knowledge that false cases were being booked on the TDP leaders and activists at the behest of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose vengeful attitude was quite evident, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged.

Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra was getting tremendous response from the people, which was not to the liking of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party, he added.

“The TDP will not spare the YSRCP leaders and their goons who are bent on foiling Mr. Lokesh’s walkathon. It will file private cases against the derelict policemen,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US