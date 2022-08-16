Andhra Pradesh: Jagan invited to Kanipakam Brahmotsavams

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
August 16, 2022 21:22 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to participate in the Brahmotsavams of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam to be conducted from August 31 to September 20. A special ritual will be held after the event.

MLA M.S. Babu, temple committee chairman A. Mohan Reddy, Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and other officials are among those who invited the Chief Minister.

