Andhra Pradesh: Jagan inaugurates Parakamani building in Tirumala

It is equipped with strongrooms and CCTV cameras

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 28, 2022 19:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after inaugurating the new Parakamani building in Tirumala on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Parakamani building opposite the Nitya Annadanam Complex.

Constructed at a cost of about ₹23 crore, the new building has massive halls equipped with strongrooms.

The devotees can witness the sorting and counting of the daily offerings made into the temple ‘hundi’ and keep an indirect watch on the proceedings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The building is also equipped with CCTV cameras for 24x7 surveillance. It also houses a donor cell for the convenience of devotees who wish to contribute to ‘nitya annadanam’.

A view of the new Parakamani building in Tirumala.

Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy explained to the Chief minister the security features of the new edifice.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival at the main temple, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with the priests, received him with the traditional temple honours and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the VPR rest-house in the posh Padmavati area constructed and donated to the TTD by Rajya Sabha member V. Prabhakar Reddy. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy motored down to Tirupati and left for Amaravati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app