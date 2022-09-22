Andhra Pradesh: Jagan has rejected proposal to elect him as lifetime president of YSRCP, says Sajjala

Election of party president should be in tune with democratic norms, he says

The Hindu Bureau GUNTUR
September 22, 2022 21:15 IST

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chief Minister and president of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has rejected the proposal to declare him as lifetime president.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters on Thursday that while partymen had put forward the proposal during the plenary, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy rejected it. Election of the party president should be held in tune with democratic norms, he added.

“There are two issues — one, a discussion on the complaint to the Election Commission of India over the issue and, two, the proposal to have Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime president. The proposal to elect Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime president was not there in the minutes of the plenary. Moreover, since the party president, who is the primary beneficiary, had rejected it, the proposal had died a natural death,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Dig at Naidu

Responding to queries about TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu meeting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on NTRUHS row, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the “legacy of NTR has been usurped by Mr. Naidu after backstabbing him. NTR faced the ignominy of being humiliated by his own family members.”

“In fact, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured that NTR’s name lives forever after naming Krishna district after him. The naming of the health university as Dr. YSR Health University is justified as YSR had reformed the health sector by introducing ‘104’ and ‘108’ services. Did Mr. Naidu name a single scheme after NTR during 2014-2019?” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy questioned.

