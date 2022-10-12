Andhra Pradesh: Jagan has no true love for the BCs, says TDP leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Dhulipala Narendra on Wednesday sought to know why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Y.V. Subba Reddy as in-charge of north Andhra if he really had love for the Backward Classes (BCs).

Addressing the media, Mr. Narendra said though the population of BCs was high in north Andhra, the Chief Minister initially appointed V. Vijaya Sai Reddy as in-charge of the region. Later, Mr. Subba Reddy replaced him. “It shows that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s love for the BCs is untrue. He is only eyeing the mineral wealth in the north coastal Andhra,” Mr. Narendra alleged.

He accused the Chief Minister of levelling baseless allegations against the TDP and the media.

People had voted the YSRCP to power expecting that it would develop the State. “In reality, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s associates such as Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy are reaping it rich,” the TDP leader alleged.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy and his supporters were resorting to grabbing lands in Visakhapatnam, he alleged, and questioned why Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath was keeping silent on the happenings in the Port City.