Andhra Pradesh: Jagan does not fear TDP or its friendly yellow media, says Perni Nani

Lakhs turn up on the second and concluding day of YSRCP plenary

Lakhs turn up on the second and concluding day of YSRCP plenary

Curtains came down on Saturday on the two-day plenary of the YSRCP, which was held on an open stretch of land opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), between Guntur and Vijayawada.

An estimated six-lakh people thronged the venue from the distant corners of the State, and their enthusiasm was palpable as they braved the inclement weather.

Day two witnessed a lot of action as senior leaders set the tempo for the final speech of party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who tore into the opposition parties during a marathon speech.

Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), who spoke on ‘Yellow Media - The Evil conglomerate’, said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would never fear the Opposition or its friendly yellow media.

“The sections of media supporting the TDP have realised that without N. Chandrababu Naidu, they would never earn money. That’s the reason why they want Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to lose power,” he said.

Former Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) too launched a scathing attack against Mr. Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is like a rising Sun. He has fulfilled 95% poll promises. Where is the comparison between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Naidu who has never fulfilled any promise,” he said.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Jogi Ramesh said that people of the State were ready to defeat Mr. Naidu and his friendly media organisations.