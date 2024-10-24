Andhra Pradesh: Jagan brushes aside property dispute in YS family as ‘ghar ghar ki kahani’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 24, 2024 (Thursday) accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media of raking up the property dispute in the YS family only to divert the attention of the people from the government’s “failure to prevent the outbreak of diarrhoea at Gurla in Vizianagaram district,” which, he claimed, led to the death of 14 persons.

The former Chief Minister visited the mandal headquarters and interacted with the patients being treated at the hospital, and later consoled the families of the victims.

‘Facts distrorted’

He blamed the TDP-led NDA coalition government in the State for the deaths and charged it with resorting to diversion politics.

“As I announced my visit to the families of the women who were brutally murdered, and Gurla to console the diarrhoea victims, Mr. Naidu and his friendly media came up with photos of my mother and sister. I am asking you, are these kind of disputes common or not in a family? Won’t you have such problems in your family? These are ‘ghar ghar ki kahanis’. You are exaggerating the issue and distorting facts,’‘ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He asked Mr. Naidu and JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to focus on the problems being faced by the people, rather than diverting the issue.

Stating that law and order was deteriorating in the State, he accused the TDP cadres of unleashing attacks on women.

He alleged that the government had brought to the fore the Tirumala laddu controversy fearing that people would question its failure in delivering the Super Six promises in one hundred days.

When the YSRCP planned to stage a protest in Delhi against the NDA government’s failures, the fire incident in which files were destroyed at Madanapalle was raked up, he said.

“The government rushed the DGP to Madanapalle in a helicopter. But when 14 persons died at Gurla, even Ministers failed to visit the area,” he alleged.

‘Mismatch in death toll’

Referring to the diarrhoeal deaths, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government did not respond to the situation till he took up the issue on the social media platform on October 19.

The first case had been reported on September 20 at Penubarthi village, but nobody responded. By October 12, diarrhoea spread to areas such as Gurla, Kota, Gundredu, Goshada and Nagalavalasa villages, he said.

“While the district Collector maintains that only one person died due to diarrhoea, the Chief Minister puts the toll at eight and the Deputy Chief Minister says 10 persons have succumbed to the disease,” the YSRCP chief observed.

About 345 people from Gurla mandal were admitted to the government hospital and more than 450 were being treated in private hospitals, he said.

“The YSRCP will provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. We are in the Opposition and have announced financial assistance. Being in power, you too should announce financial assistance,” he said.