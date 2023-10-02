HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Jagan, Bharati will land in jail in Viveka murder case, says D.L. Ravindra Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy dug his own grave by arresting Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, he says

October 02, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
D.L. Ravindra Reddy

D.L. Ravindra Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Veteran Congress leader and former Minister D.L. Ravindra Reddy on Monday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Y.S. Bharati would face arrests in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, which is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Ravindra Reddy flayed former Chief Secretary Ajaya Kallam Reddy for taking a U-turn in the murder case. He said that none could escape from the law in the case of the heinous murder of the former Kadapa MP.

The veteran Congress leader said that by arresting Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister had “dug his own grave.” The TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance would win 160 assembly seats in the 2024 elections, Mr. Ravindra Reddy maintained. “Along with Jagan, the MLAs are also neck-deep in corruption,” he alleged.

