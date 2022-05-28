Andhra Pradesh: Jagan bent upon causing chaos in the State: Lokesh

Call to end YSRCP misrule in State

Likening the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu regime to the golden ''Rama raj'', Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has underscored the need for stepping up struggle to end the ''Ravana raj'' of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

While Mr. Naidu stood for all-round development of the State, Mr. Jagan allegedly brought about all-round destruction, starting with pulling down of ‘‘Praja Vedike’‘ soon after coming to power. “Mr. Jagan is bent upon causing chaos in the State,” Mr. Lokesh alleged while addressing the valedictory session of the party Mahanadu here on Saturday.

Mr. Lokesh accused the YSRCP government of inflaming caste conflicts to divert public attention from its alleged misdeeds. On the other hand, the then Chandrababu Naidu regime ensured amity among different communities., he claimed.

Mr. Jagan pleaded for 'one chance' for him from the elderly, youth, men and women, but after coming to power, he betrayed each and every section of people, he alleged.

Comparing the performance of the present government and the past TDP government, he said while the erstwhile TDP government remained on top in implementing welfare schemes, the present government topped the country in hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, power tariff, bus fare, sand and all essential commodities, bringing misery to the common people, he alleged.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan knew only to indulge in cheap funeral politics to come to power. The Chief Minister had betrayed all sections of people including family members, farmers, youth construction workers and employees., he said

He asked the ruling YSRCP MLAs and leaders to see the massive crowds that had turned up at the party political conclave, making the beginning of the end of what he termed the YSRCP’s misrule.