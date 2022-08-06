Andhra Pradesh: Jagan attends wedding of Thammineni’s son

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the newly-wed couple, Chiranjeevi Nag and Madhuri, at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

August 06, 2022 21:02 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday attended the wedding of Chiranjeevi Nag and Madhuri at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district.

Mr. Nag is the son of Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

From the Visakhapatnam airport, the Chief Minister took a chopper to reach Amadalavalasa.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent nearly 20 minutes at the function hall and interacted with several Ministers and public representatives such as Botcha Satyanarayana, B. Mutyalu Naidu, Sidiri Appala Raju, Killi Kruparani, and Varudu Kalyani.

The Police Department put in place tight security for the Chief Minister’s visit.