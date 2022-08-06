Andhra Pradesh: Jagan attends wedding of Thammineni’s son
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday attended the wedding of Chiranjeevi Nag and Madhuri at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district.
Mr. Nag is the son of Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.
From the Visakhapatnam airport, the Chief Minister took a chopper to reach Amadalavalasa.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent nearly 20 minutes at the function hall and interacted with several Ministers and public representatives such as Botcha Satyanarayana, B. Mutyalu Naidu, Sidiri Appala Raju, Killi Kruparani, and Varudu Kalyani.
The Police Department put in place tight security for the Chief Minister’s visit.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.