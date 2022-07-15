Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan asks officials to reach out to flood-hit people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy making an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Friday.
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 15, 2022 20:41 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 20:41 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the flood situation in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts through a video-conference with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police after making an aerial survey of the areas affected by the swollen Godavari on Friday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the Rescue and Relief (R&R) measures and directed the officials not to spare any effort in preventing loss of life and mitigating property damages. He suggested that two helicopters available in Rajamahendravaram be pressed into service.

Supply medicines

Besides, he ordered that medicines be supplied to the needy and senior officers be deputed to the flood-ravaged districts to monitor the situation and take remedial action.

The Chief Minister directed the Secretaries in his office to be on high alert so that any emergency could be tackled properly and in time. He said focus should be laid on the island villages as the Godavari was expected to receive more inflows on July 16.

Evacuation of people should be taken up in advance, particularly from the habitations abutting the flood banks, which would be breached if not reinforced with sand bags.

Essential commodities

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said 25 kg rice, one kg red gram, one kg potatoes, one kg palm oil, a kg onions and milk should be distributed to each one of the affected families within 48 hours. A sum of ₹2,000 should be given to each family taking shelter in the rehabilitation camps, he said.

The officials concerned should take care of power supply and communications, he added.

According to an official release, IAS officers Kartikeya Mishra, H. Arun Kumar, D. Muralidhar Reddy, Praveen Kumar and Katamaneni Bhaskar are being deputed to take care of the R&R measures in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari and Eluru districts respectively.

