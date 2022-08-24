Andhra Pradesh: Jagan asks officials to lay emphasis on upkeep of schools

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on maintenance of schools, at his camp office on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has insisted that maintenance of schools is as important as augmenting the facilities under the Nadu-Nedu programme, and has ordered that the vacant deputy District Education Officer (DEO) and Mandal Education Officer (MEO) posts be filled immediately.

Addressing a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu and schools’ maintenance on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Collectors and Joint Collectors should lay special emphasis on that, and an exclusive call centre be set up to solve any problems.

Mid-day meal

He also wanted that the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme be closely watched to ensure that the children were served quality food as per the stipulated menu.

Headmasters and the staff concerned of ward / village secretariats should play a crucial role in the upkeep of schools and implementation of MDM scheme, he advised.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the quality of rice being supplied to schools and anganwadi centres should be regularly monitored, and the rice bags should be clearly labelled as meant for distribution under the MDM scheme.

Besides, eggs should be compulsorily stamped, lest action should be taken against the agencies supplying them, he said.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to get the first phase works under the Nadu-Nedu audited as per norms and that the audit should be conducted four times a year without fail.

He suggested that the services of engineering assistants in the ward/village secretariats be used for the maintenance of schools, if required.

Anganwadi supervisor, worker and helper posts should be filled on a priority basis, he added.

Ministers B. Satyanarayana (Education) and K.V. Usha Sricharan (Women Development and Child Welfare), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Education) B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, and Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar were among those present.