Andhra Pradesh: Jagan asks officials to expedite projects taken up under AIF scheme

‘Lay focus on construction of warehouses and cold storages’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials of the Agricultural Marketing Department (AMD) to implement the projects taken up at a cost of ₹16,405 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme of the Central government on a war-footing in order to complete them in one year.

In a review meeting on AIF on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that focus be laid on the construction of warehouses and cold storages, establishment of primary processing centres, drying platforms etc.

The officials told the Chief Minister that 4,200 warehouses, cold rooms and drying platforms were targeted to be built across the State. Lands were identified for 1,165 warehouses / drying platforms and construction work started at 510 locations, they added.

YSR Yantra Seva

The Chief Minister said every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) should facilitate YSR Yantra Seva scheme for the benefit of the farmers and quarterly targets should be set to achieve progress.

He said 2,000 ‘Kisan drones’ should be deployed in the purview of as many RBKs in the first phase and scale up the project gradually. Emphasis should be laid on usage of nano-fertilizers and implementation of Jagananna Palavelluva project in the dairy sector.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that the prices of aqua feed were affordable to the farmers, and take the help of aqua assistants in this regard.

Fishing harbours

He said the construction of fishing harbours in the first phase at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada should be expedited, to which the officials replied that the harbours would be ready by the end of the year. Construction of fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem, Poodimadaka, Biyyaputippa, Vadarevu and Kothapatnam would be taken in the second phase.