Andhra Pradesh: Jagan asks award-winning civic bodies to continue the good work

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the Mayors, Commissioners, and chairpersons of the civic bodies that won the Swachh Survekshan- 2022 awards.

The Chief Minister asked the administrators of the award-winning civic bodies who called on him on Friday to continue the good work.

Andhra Pradesh won 11 awards in the Swachh Survekshan conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Mayors and officials of the Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam municipal corporations, and chairpersons and Commissioners of the Pulivendula, Punganuru, Podili and Saluru civic bodies, besides the Commissioner of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, met the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha and Commissioner Anupama Anajali, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and Additional Commissioner K.V. Satyavati, and GVMC Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and Commissioner Raja Babu and other officials.