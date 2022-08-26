Andhra Pradesh: Jagan addresses labour conference virtually

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday virtually addressed the National Labour Conference of the Labour Ministers and Labour Secretaries of States and UTs being held at Tirupati.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the decisions taken at the conference might help in designing and strengthening labour laws for benefiting both industrialists and labourers.

He thanked Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav for making Tirupati the venue for a national conference, and said the State would extend full cooperation for the success of the meeting. Stating that it was a pleasure and an honour to have this conference in Andhra Pradesh, he concluded his speech by wishing everyone the best.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and CMO officials were present.