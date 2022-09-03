Andhra Pradesh: JAC ultimatum to Finance Department on PRC for PTD employees

It threatens State-wide agitation if new payscales are not implemented in 10 days

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati on Saturday held the Finance Department responsible for the delay in the implementation of the 11 th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations for employees of the Public Transport Department (PTD-RTC).

The leaders gave 10 days time to the department, failing which, they threatened to resort to a State-wide agitation.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the JAC, of which the AP PTD Employees’ Union, the Karmika Parishad and the Security Employees’ Welfare Association of the APSRTC are a part, its chairman Boppa Raju said though the new payscales recommended were being implemented for all the government employees, the PTD employees were still waiting for them due to the delay caused by the Finance Department.

He demanded that the 51,488 PDT employees be paid the new scales this month itself with arrears from January this year.

The JAC leader said they would wait for 10 days, and if their plea was not heeded, they would resort to a collective agitation across the State.

PTD Employees’ JAC leader Y.V. Rao said though the government was concerned about the employees’ plight, the lackadaisical stand of the Finance Department was subjecting them to financial problems.

Karmika Parishad general secretary Srinivasa Rao said despite making several representations to the RTC authorities, the Finance Department officials were indifferent to their pleas.

Parishad’s State president S.V. Seshagiri Rao, publicity secretary Y. Ramesh and a host of others spoke.