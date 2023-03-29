Andhra Pradesh: JAC Amaravati leaders threaten to intensify agitation if the government fails to address employees’ problems

March 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati have threatened to scale up their agitation if the State government fails to address their grievances that have been apprised to the Chief Secretary on February 13.

The JAC, after issuing a notice to the State government in the last week of February, had announced their plan to stage various forms of protests from March 9 to April 3.

In a statement on Wednesday, JAC chairman and secretary respectively Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and P. Damodar said despite their protests for the last one month, the government was not coming forward to consider their demands.

“Therefore, we have decided to intensify the agitation, and the future course of action will be decided during the State-level meeting scheduled to be conducted on April 5,” they said.

“The government is not providing details of arrears it has cleared so far as agreed upon. It is also not responding properly on how much amount needs to be cleared to the employees. There is also no proper response from the government on issues such as health cards and health services to the retired employees,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

“The government claims that the employees are like its family, but is not addressing their problems,” he observed.