Andhra Pradesh: JAC Amaravati launches second phase of agitation, presses for early redress of employees’ grievances

April 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati, a joint action committee of government employees’ associations, has decided to continue its protest to mount pressure on the State government to address the demands of the employees.

The JAC has said that its second phase of protests will continue till April 29.

The JAC executive met here on April 5 to chalk out its future course of action.

Addressing the media later, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the employees would sport black badges from April 5 to 29. They would release posters at all important public places wearing ‘black kanduvas’ on April 8, and submit memoranda at all district Collectorates on the grievances day (Spandana) on April 10.

The employees would observe ‘cellphone down day’ on April 11. As part of the ‘paramarsa yatra’ on April 15 and April 27, the employees would visit the houses of retired staff and CPS employees who died.

Dharnas would be staged on April 18 and April 29. The JAC would organise ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ if the government did not respond positively, he said, adding that all employee associations were requested to extend their support and join the protest.

Appeal to banks

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the employees were facing hardship as the government was not paying salaries on time. Banks were bringing pressure on the employees to pay interest on loans availed. Hence, the employees decided to visit the head offices of all the banks to appeal to them not to levy penalties on the EMIs, he said.

The government did not utter a word on the Dearness Allowance (DA) to be paid to the employees. The Finance Department was not interested in talking about new DAs. The government was requested to appoint 12th PRC Commissioner, he added.