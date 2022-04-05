Andhra Pradesh: it’s time Left parties were united, says Narayana 

CPI national secretary K. Narayana addressing the media as party leader K. Ramakrishna looks on, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

April 05, 2022 21:33 IST

‘YSRCP has failed in asserting itself despite huge public mandate’

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has said that it is time the Left parties got united to keep the communal forces at bay and fight the ‘anti-people and pro-corporate’ policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Narayana said that the CPI national general body meetings would be held in Vjiayawada from October 14 to 18. “The CPI(M) meetings are being held in Kerala. Both the parties will make efforts to discuss the Left unity. The Left parties will strive to adopt the necessary resolutions in the said meetings,” he said.

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh government, Mr. Narayana said that the and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was unable to assert itself, despite getting a huge mandate by the people of the State.

“Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party members are submissive to the agenda of the BJP,” alleged Mr. Narayana.

In comparison, he said, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fighting against the BJP. “ Why is Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent when the neighbouring State is raising voice against the Centre ? The CPI will strive to unite all forces against the BJP,” he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna was present.