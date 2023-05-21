Andhra Pradesh: It’s fun and also a learning curve for participants of summer camp at Chiguru Children’s Home

May 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teachers of Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB), an NGO working for the welfare of children, have explained the participants of the summer camp organised at the Chiguru Children’s Home the ill-effects of drugs and ganja.

About 100 children, 65 of them hailing from the Yanadi tribe attending the evening tuitions run by the NJBB, were participating the summer camp.

They were being imparted training in various skills, arts, handicrafts, and courses of their choice, said the home’s in-charge Y. Anil Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Yanadi tribe children are undergoing training in lifeskills, crafts and other short-term courses,” said Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson K. Suvartha after visiting the camp.

Children were being taught good habits, importance of nutritious diet, gardening, environment protection, conservation of rainwater and other topics, said NJBB volunteer Prasanna, who teaches skill development courses.

“The Yanadi tribe depends on fishing. Children belonging to the tribe accompany their parents. As the elders are engaged in the fishing activity, the children loiter on the canal bunds. A few of them get addicted to smoking, alcohol and other vices. Such summer camps will help the children shed such bad habits,” said Guntur CWC chairperson G. Arogya Pramila.

“It’s fun for us every day. The tutors and volunteers are training us in yoga, dance, painting, clay-moulding and interior designing. In the evening, cultural programmes are being organised,” says a student, Joshi.

Volunteers Swarna and Soujanya said the children were showing interest in playing games, dance, singing, group discussions, quiz and other events.

“Many children are getting addicted to smoking, drugs and ganja, and ruining their lives. Volunteers should enlighten the inmates of the consequences,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Fr. Antaiah, who is monitoring the summer camps, said documentaries on bad habits, legal consequences and health hazards were being explained. “The importance of education and how to respect parents, teachers and elders are being taught,” he said.

Child care homes should organise more such programmes, Ms. Pramila said.