Andhra Pradesh: It’s a privilege to attend anniversary celebrations, say Alluri’s family members

The family members of Alluri Sitarama Raju and other freedom fighters during his 125th birth anniversary celebrations, in Bhimavaram on Monday.

The family members of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the great-grandsons of Mallu Dora and Gantam Dora, who participated in the freedom struggle, have become the cynosure of all eyes in the 125 th Jayanthi Utsavams of Manyam Veerudu, Sitarama Raju, in Chinna Amiram village in West Godavari district on Monday.

Members of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi (KSS) and Alluri Sitarama Raju Utsava Committee visited the houses of the family members of the freedom fighters and invited them to the celebrations which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Officials issued VIP passes to all the great-grandchildren of Mallu Dora and Gantam Dora and Sitarama Raju. The KSS arranged seats for them in the VIP gallery in front of the main dais. The family members of many other freedom fighters also took part in the celebrations organised as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“I am happy to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of my great-grandfather. It is a proud moment for me,” said Mandapati Ramachandra Raju, grandson of Alluri’s sister Sitamma.

Satyanarayana Varma, another great-grandson of the revolutionary freedom fighter thanked the Alluri Sitarama Raju Utsava Committee and the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for inviting them for the celebrations.

“We have settled down in different places. The KSS and other organisers visited Pandrangi, Mogallu, Krishna Devi Peta, Addateegala and other tribal hamlets and identified the family members of the freedom fighters,” said S. Usha Rani, great-granddaughter of Sitarama Raju.

“It was a proud moment to hear the courage and bravery of my great-grandfather (Alluri Sitarama Raju). Thanks to the Central and State governments for organising the celebration across the nation for a year,” said G. Prabhakar Raju, who lives in Kakinada.

Cultural shows depicting Indian tradition and culture and the freedom struggle drew huge rounds of applause from the audience.

Students of S.R.K.R. Engineering College, Sri Vishnu Educational Society, D.N.R. College, Tirumala Junior College and other institutions performed cultural programmes at the meeting venue in Kalla mandal.