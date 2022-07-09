Andhra Pradesh: It’s a plenary to shower praise on Jagan, says TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing president V. Anitha has said that the YSRCP plenary benefits neither the people nor its leaders.

“It is more of a programme to shower praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Ms. Anitha said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy used the occasion to bid farewell to his mother and honorary party president Vijayamma.

“It is no surprise that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been made permanent president for the YSRCP. Had there been no democracy, he would have got a resolution passed making him permanent Chief Minister,” Ms. Anitha said.

“The plenary did not discuss public issues and welfare schemes. It focused only on defaming TDP leaders. Even women leaders of the YSRCP have not spoken on women empowerment, security and other issues,” she said.