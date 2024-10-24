GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Lokesh meets NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at AI summit in Mumbai

He highlights government’s intention to adopt AI for efficient and improved governance in the State, and seeks Huang’s support for establishment of AI University in Amaravati 

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister N. Lokesh with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Minister of IT and Electronics N. Lokesh met NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on the sidelines of the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai on October 24, 2024 (Thursday).

On the occasion, Mr. Lokesh highlighted the Andhra Pradesh government’s intention to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) for efficient and improved governance in the State and the steps taken for it, and sought Mr. Huang’s support and guidance for the establishment of an AI University in Amaravati.

Mr. Huang gave his insight into how AI was going to change the world. He said NVIDIA was providing the necessary computing power, tools, and algorithms for AI applications, including speech recognition, medical imaging, and supply chain management.

