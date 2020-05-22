Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh issues order for payment of full salaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Separate orders to be issued regarding payment of the wages and pensions already deferred

The State government has issued orders to pay the salaries/wages/remuneration/honorarium without deferment from May 2020, which is payable in June.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, ,in G.O. 44 dated Friday, said that the government has decided to pay full salaries/wages to minimize the hardship to the persons drawing salaries/wages/remuneration/honorarium from the government/universities/corporations/PSUs/State autonomous bodies and boards.

However, all the applicable type of recoveries/deductions will be duly enforced.

Separate orders will be issued regarding recoveries/deductions pertaining to the months of March and April, and contribution to the CM Relief Fund by the employees.

Also, separate orders will be issued, based upon the improvement in the flow of the revenues to the State Exchequer, regarding payment of the salaries/pensions already deferred, she said.

The Chief Secretary said that Union Ministry of Home Affairs, after assessing the prevailing situation has issued instructions to continue the lockdown till May 31 along with certain relaxations and asked the State Governments to implement the orders after reviewing the prevailing conditions in their respective States.

The Central government’s order has enabled the restoration of economic activities, excepting those specifically prohibited in either in-toto or partly in certain localized areas classified as containment, buffer, red, green and orange. “It is anticipated that the relaxation of lockdown will restore the flow of revenues to the State Exchequer, although in a gradual manner,” she said.

The government deferred the payment of salaries/wages/remuneration/honorarium/pension for the month of March 2020.

It later issued instructions for payment of salaries/wages/remuneration/honorarium to personnel of Medical and health department, police department and sanitation workers in localbodies in view of the high-risk prone nature of their services.

Again, the government had taken the decision to pay full pension to all category of pensioners from the month of April 2020 onwards and for the continuation of the deferred payment of salaries/wages/remuneration/honorarium for the month of April 2020.

Recently, the government has issued guidelines for full functioning of all government offices, including Secretariat and Heads of Departments with full attendance of employees with immediate effect and not later than May 21.

