Andhra Pradesh: Issue of providing loans to tenant farmers raised

Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao holds first district development review committee meeting

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Dharmana Prasada Rao has said that Guntur district, though shrunk in size after new districts were formed, offers tremendous opportunities for growth and development.

The Minister was addressing the first district development review committee meeting on Wednesday where MLAs raised issues relating to supply of fertilisers, construction of permanent buildings of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and providing loans to tenant farmers. They asked the agricultural department to ensure the fields were prepared before the water is released on June 10.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao underlined the need for giving more loans to tenant farmers. “A lot of tenant farmers belonging to BC, SC and ST communities in Krishna Western Delta region have taken to farming and this is part of a tremendous social transformation. Our government should encourage tenant farmers in a big way and empower them financially,” said Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that fertilisers are being rampantly sold in Guntur district and asked the officials to keep a tight rein on them. He also asked the district administration to complete the construction of permanent buildings for Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that the time-bound programme would be given to all elected representatives on the progress of various development activities.