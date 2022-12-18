  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: ISRO’s expo enthralls students in Ongole

‘Space on Wheels,’ a mobile exhibition, was organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav fete at Saibaba Central School in Ongole

December 18, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking a look at a display at ‘Space on Wheels’ expo organised at Saibaba Central School in Ongole on Saturday.

Students taking a look at a display at ‘Space on Wheels’ expo organised at Saibaba Central School in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) organised the ‘Space on Wheels,’ a mobile exhibition for the benefit of students at the Saibaba Central School in Ongole on Saturday, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The mobile exhibition carrying the models of launch vehicles, satellites, etc was rolled out to kindle interest in space science among students and develop scientific temper.

The Space on Wheels displayed scaled-down models of the first satellite launch vehicle to the latest GSLV MK-III, the country’s Mars Orbiter mission, the proposed Gaganyaan (Mission to Space) and Mission to Moon, models of the Vikas engine, Baskara PL2, Ps2/Gs2 Engine, Cryo stage, RLV-RD (reusable launch vehicle), remote sensing applications, first and second launch pads and Heat shield Separation.

Explanatory notes accompanied the models and interactive command-based software to enable students to grasp the working principles. Technical staff from Satish Dhawan Space Centre briefed the students about the scientific achievements made by SHAR to date, a school release said.

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

