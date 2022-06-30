Andhra Pradesh: ISRO Chairman prays at Chengalamma temple

Somanath says he prayed for the success of PSLV-C53 launch

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offering prayers at the Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta town on Thursday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at the famed Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district on Thursday, ahead of the launch of PSLV-C53 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR).

Chengalamma, or Chengala Parameswari, is considered the folk Goddess of the Sullurpeta region, in which Sriharikota is located. It has been an ancient practice for the scientific fraternity to pray at the temple ahead of such launch programmes.

Accompanied by his family members, Dr. Somanath visited the temple in the morning and stood in silence for a couple of minutes.

Temple Executive Officer A. Srinivasa Reddy formally received them, and ushered them into the temple. Later, they were given the ‘prasadam’.

Dr. Somanath later said he prayed for the success of the launch programme.