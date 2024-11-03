Andhra Pradesh is now a preferred destination and a happening place, says Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness development on a scale never before, going by the interest it has generated among the prospective investors, or the proactive steps taken by the NDA coalition governments in the State and at the Centre, says Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

“Like in no other State in the country, Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned ₹2 lakh crore for various projects since the formation of the NDA-led governments at the Centre and in the State,” Dr. Chandra Sekhar told The Hindu during his recent visit to Guntur.

Amaravati project

Giving a leg up to the State government’s flagship Amaravati capital city development project, the Union government had sanctioned ₹15,000 crore, he said.

“Though these funds are being obtained as loan from the World Bank, the Central government is providing guarantee, which, in other words, is a grant for the State government,” Dr. Chandra Sekhar observed.

Similarly, the Union government prioritised the Polavaram multipurpose irrigation project. It had sanctioned ₹12,000 crore for the purpose, and released ₹2,500 crore as immediate assistance to enable the State government to start works.

Thrust area

Giving a thrust to the industrial sector, the Central government released ₹2,500 crore for two industrial nodes, besides sanctioning a petroleum corridor at an estimated cost of more than ₹60,000 crore, the Union Minister said.

“The emphasis being laid on major public infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, and airports shows the Centre’s commitment to the overall development of the State,” he asserted.

“Projects costing ₹5,000 crore pertaining to development of National Highways have either been sanctioned or works are under progress,” he said.

Railway works

Referring to the works pertaining to the Railways in the State, Dr. Chandra Sekhar said the Central government was spending ₹50,000 crore to ₹75,000 crore, be it for doubling, tripling, or laying new lines, or upgrading the existing lines and railway stations, or constructing ROBs, RUBs, or for setting up the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

“When it comes to health care, the Union government is set to establish about 11 ESI hospitals in the State, one in my home constituency Guntur,” he said.

This apart, the Union Minister said he was striving to ensure establishment of a medical college and hospital in Amaravati at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore. “The proposal is under consideration,” he added.

The Central government had already sanctioned an MSME Technology Centre in Amaravati at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

“In addition to these, the Central government is considering the proposals pertaining to construction of new airports and ports in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Industrial policies

Referring to the six industrial policies launched by the State government with a view to generating employment opportunities, Dr. Chandra Sekhar said, “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader. The new industrial policies have been attracting investors from across the country and globe.”

Dr. Chandra Sekhar however observed that availability of land turned out to be a major constraint in Andhra Pradesh.

“Industrialists are keen on establishing their units in the State. At least five industrialists are waiting to establish their industries in Guntur. But I am unable to ensure allotment of suitable land,” Dr. Chandra Sekhar said, while expressing confidence that the issue would be sorted out soon.