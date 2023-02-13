Andhra Pradesh is leader in attracting investments, says Minister Venugopala Krishna 

February 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Information and Public Relations, BC Welfare and Cinematography Ch. Venugopala Krishna has claimed that Andhra Pradesh has attracted ₹40,361 crore of the total investment flow of ₹1,71,285 crore into the country by the end of July 2022 as per a report of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“Andhra Pradesh has been the leader in South India in the quantum of investments made and industries set up in the last four years,” he asserted.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on February 13 (Monday), Mr. Venugopala Krishna said that the number one position in Ease-of-Doing Business proved the fact that Andhra Pradesh has the best industrial ecosystem among all States, and insisted that the single-window clearances and incentives being given to industries, especially the MSMEs, caught the fancy of investors.

On the welfare front, the Minister said, benefits worth ₹1.92 lakh crore were given under the Navaratnalu schemes. It was a major accomplishment that came amidst heavy odds including the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Andhra Pradesh posted 11.43% growth in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2021-22, which made it the fastest economy among all States. The national GDP growth rate during the period was 8.7%. The per capita income of the State was 38.5% more than what was achieved at the national level,” said the Minister.

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has given clearances for some major projects in the last four years and collective efforts are being made to make the most of the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

“A priority is being given to attracting investments into the maritime and MSME sectors,” he said, adding that the State was not resting on its laurels, rather, it was making a constant effort to make further improvements in its policy framework and delivering what had been promised.

